Man charged with murder on MSC Seascape said argument caused him to snap, FBI says

Jason Leon Watford, 48, told FBI investigators he snapped during an argument and beat and choked a woman aboard the MSC Seascape before she was found dead in her cabin, according to federal court documents.

Jason Leon Watford, 48, has been charged with murder in the death of a woman aboard the MSC Seascape, a cruise ship that docked in Galveston, Texas.

Watford told FBI investigators he snapped during an argument before beating and choking the woman, according to newly filed federal court documents. The incident occurred Sunday evening while the ship was in international waters, investigators said. The woman was found dead in her cruise ship cabin with multiple facial injuries. According to an affidavit, Watford told authorities he and the woman boarded the cruise on Sunday and argued while eating at a restaurant on the ship that evening.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

After the disagreement, he returned to their cabin and the woman followed shortly after. Watford said they continued to argue in an escalating verbal dispute that caused him to snap, and he struck the woman multiple times. Surveillance footage showed Watford entering the cabin at about 7:46 p.m., followed by the woman about 25 minutes later. No one else was seen entering or leaving the cabin before she was discovered, investigators said.

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Suspect Admits To Choking Woman

Watford admitted to choking the woman with both hands before wrapping his right arm around her neck from behind as she was lying down. He told investigators he applied pressure to her neck for about four to five minutes, releasing her only after becoming exhausted. He said she was motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes. At about 9 p.m., an MSC housekeeper knocked on the cabin door to deliver towels and briefly spoke with Watford, documents said.

The housekeeper called MSC staff to report she had seen blood on Watford's hand and pants and a motionless woman lying face down on the floor. About 10 minutes later, three MSC employees returned to the room, documents said. About 13 minutes after the housekeeper first knocked, surveillance footage captured Watford leaving the cabin wearing a different shirt and pants. He sat on the hallway floor outside the room to scroll on his phone, documents said.

Watford did not contact ship security or medical personnel after the incident, charging documents said. His blood-stained clothing was later found on the cabin floor. MSC security detained Watford as a suspect, and the cruise line contacted the FBI's Texas City Resident Agency at about 11 p.m. to report a suspected homicide aboard the ship. MSC investigator Luigi Mondini found the female passenger dead in her cruise ship room with multiple facial injuries.

Ship Returns To Galveston Port

On Monday, at about 5:30 a.m., the ship returned to the Port of Galveston and FBI personnel boarded to investigate. FBI reviewed security camera footage and interviewed Watford, who waived his Miranda rights and agreed to a video-recorded interview. After reviewing surveillance footage, Watford's interview and the victim's body, federal authorities said they believe Watford committed murder. The ship later left the port and resumed its planned itinerary as the FBI investigated.

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MSC Cruises previously told Fox News Digital that authorities instructed the ship to return to Galveston after the cruise line reported an incident involving a guest. The ship had abruptly returned to Galveston less than a day into a Caribbean voyage.

MSC Responds To Investigation

"We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary," an MSC Cruises spokesperson said. Court records show Watford was arrested in September 2024 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was sentenced that November to 15 months of probation and 30 hours of community service.