Man charged with murder, robbery after fatal shooting in Rochester

A man faces charges for a fatal shooting during a robbery on the city's northeast side early last year, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for a fatal shooting during a robbery on the city's northeast side early last year, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Jabriel Henderson, 22, was shot and killed Jan. 30, 2025 during a drug-related robbery on Ellison Street, according to police. Henderson appeared to have driven to Ellison Street and pulled to a curb, where at least one suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing. Investigators determined Naisir Ross robbed Henderson of two cellphones and two duffel bags containing a large quantity of marijuana, pills and mushrooms, according to police. Henderson was fatally shot during the incident.

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Police said Ross, now 26, was arrested Wednesday in Brockport, charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment. A 43-year-old Greece man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing nearly half a million dollars from his employer through unauthorized credit card purchases. Two teenagers were detained after a stolen vehicle crashed while fleeing authorities Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

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