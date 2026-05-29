Man charged with murder, kidnapping their 5-year-old child before fleeing to Mexico

A 40-year-old Los Angeles man was charged with murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend and kidnapping their young child before fleeing to Mexico, according to authorities.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was abducted out of Los Angeles by Ruben Fregoso on May 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two were last seen near the intersection of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles. A 40-year-old Los Angeles man was charged with murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend and kidnapping their young child before fleeing to Mexico, according to authorities.

Ruben Fregosojuarez has been charged one count of murder and one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstance or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s OfficeOn Monday around 12:39 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a welfare check in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in West Adams, police said in a news release. Officers found a woman dead inside the home “as a result of violence” and the woman’s daughter missing, police said.

On Monday night, the California Highway Patrolappear to show Fregosojuarez in a parking garage in San Ysidro with his daughter on Sunday. The California Highway Patrol has listed her age as 4 years old but Los Angeles police say the girl is 5.

The alert said that the girl was last seen with Fregosojuarez, who allegedly abducted her in a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, on Sunday at about 4 a.m.The CHP posted in an update that the vehicle was found but that the child and man were still missing. The girl is described as 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team.

Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news. Rebuilding L.A.

: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson endorses Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayorLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday touted an endorsement by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Read more »

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez 'Embarrassed' by Latest InjuryLos Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez opened up about his latest injury.

Read more »

Dodgers Get Bad News on Kiké Hernandez Injury After MRIThe MRI for Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández showed some unfortunate results.

Read more »

Los Angeles man charged with killing his girlfriend and abducting childLos Angeles County prosecutors said the 40-year-old man fled to Mexico after killing his girlfriend and abducting their 5-year-old child.

Read more »