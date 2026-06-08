Man Charged with Murder in Houston Carjacking-Related Shooting of Father

London Hogan Sr. faces murder and related charges for shooting Luis Erebia, a Houston father who died after pursuing suspects in his son's carjacking. The incident led to a crash and gunfire, and Hogan's criminal history includes prior felonies and a recent deferred adjudication. The victim's family is calling for justice.

London Hogan Sr. has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 56-year-old Luis Erebia , a Houston father who was attempting to recover his son's stolen truck.

The incident began with a carjacking on Saturday afternoon in the 11800 block of Tidwell Road, near John Ralston Road, in east Harris County. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Erebia's son was fueling his Chevy Silverado when Hogan approached, questioned him about the truck, and then allegedly committed the robbery. The son contacted family and friends, and Erebia, along with a companion, used GPS tracking to locate the stolen vehicle near I-610 North and Airline Drive.

A collision occurred between the Silverado and the vehicles driven by Erebia and his friend, disabling the stolen truck. Both male and female suspects exited the disabled vehicle and fled toward a nearby Chevron gas station. Erebia pursued them, and during the chase, Hogan allegedly brandished a firearm and discharged multiple rounds. Both Erebia and his friend were struck by gunfire.

Erebia succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while his friend survived. Hogan now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He appeared in probable cause court where a judge noted he was on a five-year felony deferred adjudication for assault causing bodily injury, specifically impeding breath, entered on March 27, 2024. The judge also indicated that murder qualifies as an SB9 offense under Texas law.

Hogan requested a court-appointed attorney, and the case has been assigned to the 339th District Court, with bond decisions to be made by the trial court. Court documents reveal Hogan has an extensive criminal history in Harris County spanning decades, including prior felonies for burglary, auto theft, and drug possession, as well as the recent deferred adjudication for assault of a family/household member.

The victim's family has described Erebia as a hero who died protecting others, emphasizing his selflessness and community impact. They are demanding justice and have scheduled a press conference through Crime Stoppers of Houston to provide updates and rally community support. The family's statement called Erebia a pillar of the community and the backbone of the family, highlighting his lifelong dedication to helping others without hesitation





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Charge Carjacking Houston Shooting Luis Erebia London Hogan Sr. Harris County Aggravated Assault Aggravated Robbery Deferred Adjudication Criminal History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston Pride Parade Canceled - Houston PressDue to severe weather and flooding concerns, Saturday night's Pride Houston 365 Parade was canceled.

Read more »

Man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting in West Houston, resident not chargedA man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after an argument at a west Houston apartment complex ended in a shooting, police said.

Read more »

Sugar Land police searching for man accused of attacking Houston nanny with baseball batA Houston nanny suffered serious injuries after police say a stranger attacked her with a baseball bat while she was walking a two-year-old child in a stroller in Sugar Land. Investigators are searching for the suspect.

Read more »

Man arrested after carjacking, killing vehicle's owner in north Houston, HCSO saysInvestigators said the owner of the stolen vehicle found his car and reportedly confronted the suspect, who shot and killed the owner. The suspect is in custody and charged with murder, HCSO says.

Read more »