A man charged with murder in a shooting at a metro Denver apartment complex was extradited back to Colorado after fleeing to Mexico, according to a Glendale Police Department arrest affidavit.

A man charged with murder in a shooting at a metro Denver apartment complex was extradited back to Colorado after fleeing to Mexico, according to a Glendale Police Department arrest affidavit.charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in the 5000 block of East Mississippi Avenue on Aug. 31.

One person, who has not been identified, was killed in the shooting. Glendale police were called to the shooting at around 2:09 a.m. and found one person who was unconscious and struggling to breathe. The victim was taken to Denver Health and pronounced dead. WItness statements and surveillance video showed a group of men running toward another group in the parking lot shortly before the shooting started.

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The suspect fired 16 rounds, hitting four cars, the victim, an apartment building and going through the exterior and interior walls of a home across the street, according to the affidavit. Along with surveillance video, detectives identified Megias Gonzalez as a suspect because he paid several people to try to help him in the days after, including one man he paid to search the bushes for a discarded gun and another he tried to pay to drive him to Mexico.

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Megias Gonzalez eventually made it to Mexico but was arrested by Mexican law enforcement on suspicion of an immigration violation because he did not have legal status to be there, according to the affidavit. Mexican law enforcement worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to move him to Florida, where he was then extradited to Colorado.