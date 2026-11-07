Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of Brooklyn runner

A New York City Department of Education employee and former NYPD recruit has been charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a woman jogging along a Brooklyn greenway.

Investigators said 28-year-old Katie Suarez was running eastbound along the path near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street around 8 p.m. when an attacker stabbed her on both sides of her neck.

A Department of Education employee faces murder, weapons and evidence tampering charges in connection with a deadly greenway stabbing in Brooklyn. Police sources told FOX 5 NY the suspect was briefly employed by the NYPD for one month and currently works for the city's school system. The 28-year-old victim was ambushed along the Shore Parkway Greenway while training for the New York City Marathon.

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A New York City Department of Education employee and former police department recruit has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman jogging along a Brooklyn waterfront path, authorities confirmed. The NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed the arrest of Sayed Mohassib. Mohassib is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.that Mohassib had previously worked for the NYPD for one month.

Sources confirmed he is currently employed by the New York City Department of Education. Authorities have not released details regarding his specific role within the school system or the circumstances surrounding his departure from the police department. The charges stem from a violent ambush along the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood.

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Investigators said 28-year-old Katie Suarez was running eastbound along the path near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street around 8 p.m. when an attacker stabbed her on both sides of her neck. Suarez, who was training to run in the TCS New York City Marathon, had met with her mother near work earlier that evening before heading out on her run alone.

Her father had also planned to meet up with them and was in phone contact with Suarez when she was roughly half a mile away. When her parents suddenly lost contact with her moments later, they went searching along the running route. Her father found her lying on the path and immediately called 911. Emergency medical crews rushed Suarez to NYU Langone Health, where she was placed on life support in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the attack or whether the suspect and victim had any prior connection. Detectives had previously described the incident as an apparent random assault. This article was written using information provided by the New York City Police Department and reporting from FOX 5 NY.