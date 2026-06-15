Man charged with murder in Anchorage shooting that killed teenage boy and wounded another

The 25-year-old man is accused of shooting the two fleeing teenagers in the back early Saturday, charges say.

Updated: 30 seconds agoAn Anchorage man is facing murder and other charges based on accusations he shot two teenagers suspected of breaking into his car as they ran away from him early Saturday morning, prosecutors say.

Remmel Carter-Nance, 25, shot the two boys a little after 5 a.m. Saturday near the 100 block of North Hoyt Street, fatally hitting one and leaving the other with life-threatening wounds, according to an initial charging document filed Saturday. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys appeared to have been shot in the back, according to a summary of police reports included with the document charging Carter-Nance with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Gina Romero said in an email that the wounded teen was recovering at a hospital as of Monday afternoon but didn’t state what his condition was.minor victims of homicides. Carter-Nance called police at 5:08 a.m. Saturday to report that he had shot someone who broke into his vehicle and was fleeing the area of his Mountain View apartment building, according to the initial charging document.

A victim called police three minutes later to report that he had been shot but didn’t know where he was, according to the police report summary. The teen was calling out for his mother, the summary said.

Approximately 40 minutes earlier, Carter-Nance left his red Jeep in the parking lot of his apartment building and went inside, according to the reportSecurity video from the building showed two people walking to the parking lot about 12 minutes later and checking vehicle doors before breaking a rear window of Carter-Nance’s Jeep, according to the charging document. The two entered the vehicle, prosecutors said, before exiting and starting to leave the area.

The two teenagers matched the appearance of the two people captured on the security camera breaking into Carter-Nance’s vehicle and attempting to enter other vehicles, according to the police report summary. The video footage showed Carter-Nance leaving the building and briefly following the teens before returning to his vehicle, where he spent several minutes cleaning up broken glass, according to the report summary.

Just over 10 minutes later, he can be seen on the video walking to a corner of the apartment and firing a gun multiple times to the north, prosecutors said. Carter-Nance told police that he shot at the teenagers, who appeared unarmed, six or seven times as they ran away from him, according to the initial charging document.

An Anchorage magistrate judge set Carter-Nance’s bail at $10,000 on Sunday, according to aChris Aadland Chris Aadland is a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News covering breaking news, Indigenous issues and general assignments. He has previously reported for the Confederated Umatilla Journal, Underscore Native News/Indian Country Today, Montana Free Press, Casper Star-Tribune and Wisconsin State Journal. Contact him at caadland@adn.com.





adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anchorage Assembly looks to improve childcare options with slate of regulation changesAfter years of staffing loss, state funding and regulation changes aim to stabilize the industry crucial for families.

Read more »

‘A solemn remembrance’: Anchorage veterans retire American flags with dignityIn honor of Flag Day, veterans and families gathered in the field near AMVETS Post 49 in Anchorage Sunday to watch as a collection of American flags were ceremonially retired.

Read more »

Arrest made in Herriman after man allegedly assaults man and wife inside homeA 42-year-old man is facing charges of rape and assault after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman while her husband was in the bathroom and got into a fight with the husband afterwards

Read more »

Destin Daniel Cretton On 'Wonder Man' Season 2, 'Spider-Man' Future'Wonder Man' co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton on the making of the Marvel series, the future of 'Spider-Man' And 'Shang Chi 2'

Read more »