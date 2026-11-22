Investigators have not established a relationship between the suspect and victims

Alexander Florentino was arrested at 11:30 AM after the victims were found Friday afternoon. He also faces two counts of strangulation, as well as burglary, assault and attempted assault charges, according to the NYPD.

Officers responding to a 911 call at about 3:22 p.m. Friday the a 62-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck inside an apartment on Catherine St. near Henry St., police said. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death. Police are withholding her identity pending family notification.

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A 66-year-old man in the apartment had a cut on the right side of his face after being struck over the head with a glass bottle, police said. He was also taken to Bellevue, where he is recovering. Police said Florentino is believed to be experiencing homelessness. It was not clear how he allegedly entered the building or whether he had any relationship with the victims.

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NYPD investigators brought evidence bags and took photos to the scene of Friday's deadly attack. The investigation drew a large police presence to the area. On Friday, officers searched a rooftop as other officers entered nearby buildings. Detectives returned Saturday, carrying evidence bags and taking photographs, as officers watched over that building and others.

Police also confirmed four previous arrests for Florentino: petty larceny on Nov. 18; possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property on Nov. 11; petit larceny on Sept. 28; and reckless endangerment on Sept. 2. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC New York. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC New York journalist edited the article for publication.