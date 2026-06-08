Man charged with murder after father killed while trying to recover son’s stolen truck, authorities say

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Houston-area father who investigators say was killed while trying to help recover his son’s stolen truck in north Harris County.

– An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Houston-area father who investigators say was killed while trying to help recover his son’s stolen truck in north Harris County.

According to authorities, 37-year-old London Hogan made his first court appearance Sunday night and is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.deputies responded to the 11800 blk of Tidwell in reference to a carjacking. While detectives were conducting their investigation, the owner of the stolen vehicle located his…Father killed after tracking son’s stolen truck to north Houston gas station, investigators say Investigators say the incident began Saturday afternoon when a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a gas station on Tidwell Road.

Authorities said the truck’s owner later tracked the stolen vehicle to the area near Interstate 610 and Airline Drive. When the owner located the truck, family members and a friend went to help recover it. Hogan was later arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. The Erebia family is expected to speak publicly about the case during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Ricky Muñoz is a reporter for KPRC 2 in Houston, telling stories that connect, inform, and build trust with viewers across television, digital, and social platforms. His reporting spans accountability, public safety, immigration, culture, and community issues—always centering the voices of the people most affected. Circle K reimbursing for contaminated fuel.

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