Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman in Harris County trailer home

A dispute turned deadly in northwest Harris County after a woman was shot and killed inside a trailer home, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A 50-year-old man faces murder charges after a woman was shot and killed inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County. Deputies arrested the suspect near the scene after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and saw him walking away.

A dispute turned deadly in northwest Harris County after a woman was shot and killed inside a trailer home, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office. Sergeant Jason Brown reported deputies were called to a home on Proctor Street near the intersection of State Highway 249 and Antoine Drive after a neighbor said they heard gunshots and saw a man leaving a trailer home. When deputies arrived, they found 35-year-old Blanca Alvarez dead inside the trailer with gunshot wounds.

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Investigators searched the surrounding area and located the suspect, 50-year-old Wilson Salamanca. He was taken into custody without incident. Sgt. Brown said Alvarez and Salamanca lived together at the location but were not married.

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Salamanca admitted to detectives he shot Alvarez during a domestic altercation. What we don't know: