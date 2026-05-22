Man charged with kidnapping teenage girl in Manchester suburb

A man has been charged with kidnapping a teenage girl after she was 'snatched off the street and held at knifepoint' in the Altrincham area of Trafford. The case also involves multiple sex offences.

A man has been charged with kidnapping a teenage girl after she was 'snatched off the street and held at knifepoint' in a Manchester suburb.

Paul Sharpe, 56, has also been charged with a string of sex offences. It follows a report that a girl had been abducted at around 6.45pm on Monday in the Altrincham area of Trafford, Greater Manchester Police said. Sharpe, of Stockport, has been charged with kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He has also been charged with threats with a bladed article and administering a substance with intent. He is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday...





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