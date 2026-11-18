A man has been charged with helping a murder suspect carry out a killing in the parking lot of a Walmart in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

A man has been arrested in connection with a 'targeted attack' that left a woman dead outside a Walmart in Cheltenham, Montgomery County. A man has been charged with helping a murder suspect carry out a killing in the parking lot of a Walmart in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Keyshaad Cook, 21, of Philadelphia, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Third-Degree Murder and Third-Degree Murder. Immigration-related sham marriage preceded shooting outside Walmart, investigators say According to the district attorney's office, investigators found messages and phone calls between Cook and Jean-Louis showing Cook provided information about Cooper's schedule, whereabouts and movements while she was working at the Walmart.

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Investigators say Cook was working at the Walmart on the night of the murder when, at 9:15 p.m., he texted Jean-Louis to "come now.

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"Phone records showed Jean-Louis left his home shortly afterward and traveled toward the Walmart, the D.A. 's office said. The phone records also showed Cook encouraged Jean-Louis to carry out the killing on multiple occasions, the D.A.

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