Man charged with hate crime for allegedly pushing 9-year-old boy, yelling racial slur

A man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking a 9-year-old boy and shouting a racial slur at him in west suburban Naperville on Saturday.

A man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking a 9-year-old boy and shouting a racial slur at him in west suburban Naperville on Saturday.

Jeffrey Feigenbaum, 29, of Plainfield, has been charged with two felony counts of hate crime, one misdemeanor count of battery, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. DuPage County prosecutors said, On Saturday, a 9-year-old boy and some friends were building a fort on the 1400 block of West Jefferson Avenue, when a girl damaged the fort.

The 9-year-old went to the girl's house and knocked on the door, when Feigenbaum, who is the boyfriend of the girl's mother, came out of the house, pushed the boy, called him the N-word, and threw the boy's bike as he ran away. At his first court appearance on Sunday, prosecutors sought to have Feigenbaum detained, but instead a judge ordered him released on electronic monitoring.

Feigenbaum also was ordered to stay at least 5,000 feet away from the victim, his home, and his school. He also must surrender any guns, ammunition, or other weapons he owns to Naperville police.





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