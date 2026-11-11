Man charged with assault after cane attack at UT Tyler Turning Point USA event

Ciro Stephen Tomlian faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury after allegedly attacking three people at a Turning Point USA event at UT Tyler on Tuesday.

Ciro Stephen Tomlian has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury after an incident at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Texas at Tyler on Tuesday.

Smith County booking records identify the suspect as Ciro Tomlian. Authorities say he is a former student who was not enrolled at the school at the time of the attack. Video of the incident shows a man wearing a cape and a round-brimmed hat as he threw an American flag on the ground and swung a cane at a group of people. He is accused of striking TPUSA students with the cane.

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Suspect's Confrontational Behavior Caught on Video

In the video, which shows the end of the encounter and Tomlian's arrest by campus police, the suspect grabs an American flag, throws it over his shoulder, gives the students the middle finger and can be heard saying, Back the f--- off you fascist pieces of s---. A woman off-camera tells him to stay away, and he raises the cane before taking a checked swing in her direction.

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The man identified as Tomlian screams back up again, and the woman tells someone else to just back up. Then a male voice, also off-camera, tells Tomlian, No one's scared of you. That's when he swings the cane again, apparently striking the speaker, before someone else runs over and grabs the cane. Police arrive moments later and place the suspect in handcuffs.

Once cuffed, he appears to paint the incident as self-defense and says, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. An individual, who is not a UT Tyler student, assaulted three people, a UT Tyler statement said. UT Tyler police responded immediately and arrested the individual. Campus police officers quickly stepped in and restrained the man.

Campus Police Intervene, Moran Condemns Violence

Congressman Nathanial Moran commented on the video, which was posted by TPUSA on social media, saying violence has no place on any campus, and it doesn't represent East Texas. The First Amendment protects your right to speak, even to protest. It does not protect assaulting people you disagree with, Moran said. Information in this article comes from a video posted on social media by Turning Point USA, a statement from UT Tyler, a statement from Rep.

Nathanial Moran and Smith Co. Jail records. The incident is the latest attack on the conservative youth organization. In a separate incident on Election Day, New Hampshire police arrested a 70-year-old poet who allegedly slapped a volunteer for Turning Point Action, an affiliated nonprofit, across the face outside a polling place. That incident also appeared on video.

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Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year. The suspect in that case, Tyler Robinson, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in June 2028.