Michael Anthony O’Neal Fleming was booked into the King County Jail on Nov. 17 after being arrested in Illinois in connection with the Oct. 13 killing of a gas station manager near the Space Needle.

Michael Anthony O’Neal Fleming was booked into the King County Jail on Nov. 17 after being arrested in Illinois in connection with the Oct. 13 killing of a gas station manager near the Space Needle.

King County prosecutors said Fleming waived extradition, which means he agreed to return to Washington without a formal extradition hearing.shooting death of Graeme Dobbeck Fleming’s next court date is his arraignment Monday, when he will enter an initial plea in King County Court. Seattle police publicly named Fleming as the suspect on Tuesday and said he was arrested in Chicago hours later.

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Kenosha police said they released two images asking for the public’s help finding him, and both Kenosha police and Seattle police described him as armed and dangerous and warned people not to approach him.

"They were so fantastic and they made it their goal to find Graeme's killer. And I'm so glad that they invested the kind of time they did because they had that look in their eye, like we're going to solve this," he said.

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Court documents allege Fleming walked into the gas station mini-mart shortly after 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, got a drink, paid for it, and then shot Dobbeck three times from 1 to 2 feet away behind the counter.14-year-old driver faces reckless driving charge in fiery I-5 work zone crash A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The state is forecasting a $4 billion budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court. A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

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