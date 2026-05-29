Man charged in murder of his wife in Ocean Township

A man is being accused of killing his wife inside their home in Ocean Township on May 27, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael A. Kless is accused of killing his wife, Stacy E. Kless, inside their home on May 27, officials say. A man was charged in connection with the murder of his wife in Ocean Township Wednesday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, May 29, prosecutors announced multiple charges against Michael A. Kless, 67, who is being accused of killing his wife, Stacy E. Kless, 66, inside their home. At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, police responded to the 100 block of Seward Drive after receiving two 911 calls reporting a murder at that location. Investigation identified Michael Kless as the suspect in his wife's murder.

Officials said the 67-year-old man was later found unconscious in his car at a New Jersey rest stop off the Garden State Parkway. According to police, the suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Officials did not disclose any more details about his condition or possible injuries. Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 732-431-7160 ext. 7051 or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Michael Legg at 732-531-1428.





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