A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sherriff's Office said.

Dawid Smoter was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said. A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Glen Ellyn, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

The man on the bicycle was rushed to Glen Oaks Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released. Iowa governor issues emergency proclamation for 3 counties hours before controlled Army munition explosionAddison police found the driver and took him into custody, He was identified as Dawid Smoter. Smoter was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving with a revoked license.

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Anybody who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the DuPage County Sherri's Office at 407-2400. Glen Ellyn woman, suspect identified in apparent murder-suicide that to led police chase: Officials Iowa governor issues emergency proclamation for 3 counties hours before controlled Army munition explosion1 killed in wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police say