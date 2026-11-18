Jack Antonio Sabàto has been released from jail Monday after posting an unsecured $5,000 bond.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on a north Anchorage road was released from jail Monday after posting an unsecured $5,000 bond.

Jack Antonio Sabàto, 32, is charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Carl Simmonds on Nov. 9. Sabàto is charged with leaving an accident without assisting, a class A felony, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, a misdemeanor. Sabàto is the son of Antonio Sabàto Jr. , a “General Hospital” actor and Virginia Madsen , an Oscar winning actress known for her movies “Candyman,” “Sideways,” and “A Prairie Home Companion.

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” Madsen’s brother Michael Madsen is also a well-known actor whose film credits include Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Volume 2. While Sabàto is out of jail, he is not able to drive in a vehicle, be in a drivers seat or possess keys to a vehicle, according to release documents.

According to charging documents filed, Anchorage police and firefighters responded around 5:48 a.m. Monday to a body on the sidewalk along Airport Heights Drive near the Blood Bank of Alaska. Officers identified the person as Simmonds and found broken vehicle parts nearby. Prosecutors say surveillance video from the blood bank shows a white Chevrolet Tahoe hitting Simmonds around 5:35 a.m. The charging document says no braking was observed before or after the collision.

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Police traced a registered white Tahoe to Sabàto and found the SUV at an Amazon warehouse around 12:45 p.m. with fresh damage to its front-right corner, according to the document. Officers obtained a warrant to seize the vehicle. The document says Sabàto called police at 2:46 p.m. and reported that he had struck an animal.

When officers spoke with him, he said he had been doing late-night DoorDash deliveries and was on his way home when something appeared in the road. He said he knew he had hit something but did not know it was a person, according to the charging document. Prosecutors say Sabàto told officers he did not stop to check because he was scared and did not have insurance.

He also said he called police after his girlfriend told him the Tahoe had been taken, according to the document. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Simmonds’ family, who declined to speak. The judge set Sabàto’s next pre-indictment hearing for Dec. 3 and told him to complete documents related to his representation. At his first appearance Tuesday, the court appointed the Public Defender Agency to represent him for the time being, subject to a further review of his finances. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com