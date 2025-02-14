Man Charged for False 911 Call Reporting Domestic Disturbance

A Richmond Heights man faces charges after calling 911 to report a domestic disturbance at his girlfriend's Beachwood apartment, which turned out to be a false alarm.

A Richmond Heights man, 39, was charged with making a false alarm after calling 911 to report a domestic disturbance at his girlfriend's Beachwood apartment. According to the police report, the man claimed his girlfriend was involved in a fight with her adult daughter and that the daughter had threatened her mother with a knife. He stated he was calling from outside the apartment but later said he was on his way there.

Six police officers responded to the scene with emergency lights and sirens. Upon arriving at the apartment, they heard no sounds of disturbance coming from inside. After several attempts to contact the woman, she answered through the intercom, stating she was asleep and feeling unwell. She denied any altercation taking place and requested the officers to leave. Despite her wishes, the officers insisted on verifying her well-being. When the woman finally opened the door, she told the officers they had been “pranked.” She explained her daughter and grandchild were asleep inside and that while her daughter had argued with her boyfriend earlier, there was no immediate threat. The boyfriend, however, never arrived at the apartment. Police attempted to contact the man, but he did not answer. He was later located driving away from the apartment and instructed to turn himself in. The following day, the man surrendered to the police station. In a written statement, he claimed his girlfriend was lying to protect her daughter, who he alleged was abusive towards her. Police noted that officers had previously responded to the apartment on Christmas Day following an altercation in the parking lot involving the man. He had left before the officers arrived. The man has two prior arrests for disrupting public services, both of which were dismissed





