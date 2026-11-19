Federal prosecutors charged an Irish national for allegedly breaking into a U.S. military jet that was parked at Shannon Airport in April and damaging it beyond repair.

Follow ABC7 on Google Federal prosecutors charged an Irish national for allegedly breaking into a U.S. military jet that was parked at Shannon Airport, on the west coast of Ireland, and damaging it beyond repair, according to a criminal indictment issued Monday.

Daithi O'Corrain was charged in the Southern District of New York with destruction of government property for the incident that occurred on April 11, according to the indictment. The suspect, 48, allegedly breached a security perimeter around 4:39 a.m. local time and broke the locking mechanism of the U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules that was parked on the taxiway en route to another country for an assignment, the indictment said.

Also read Irish Man Charged with Destroying $60 Million C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport

O'Corrain then allegedly covered the plane's windows, except for the cockpit, and barricaded himself in using tools that he brought, according to federal prosecutors. The suspect then allegedly began damaging the jet with his tools, according to the indictment.

"Among other things, O'Corrain cut wire bundles and hydraulic lines within the aircraft, crimped a liquid oxygen line within the aircraft, destroyed every gauge in the aircraft's cockpit and punctured the aircraft's air ducts," the indictment said. Around 9:40 a.m., the plane's crew returned to the aircraft, saw O'Corrain through the cockpit window and alerted airport security, prosecutors said.

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The suspect then allegedly escaped through the plane's roof hatch and started to damage the exterior of the jet, the indictment said. He allegedly struck the outside with an axe, removed overhead refueling caps and protective screens and poured ball bearings into the fuel tanks, according to prosecutors. Irish authorities eventually boarded the aircraft's wing and arrested O'Corrain, who had several tools on him, prosecutors said.

"The damage inflicted rendered the aircraft inoperable, and based on the extent of the damage, the aircraft --worth approximately $60 million-- will not return to active flight status," the indictment said. A Somali American Uber driver was strangled and run over by a passenger, authorities sayInvestigators allege that the suspect, who as of Tuesday has not been extradited to the U.S., conducted online searches of the military aircraft's construction, searched for "coordinates for where to breach Shannon Airport's security perimeter" and subscribed to a mobile app that tracked movements of the plane.

Shannon Airport has long served as a refueling stop for American military aircraft deployed overseas on missions. The indictment says there were three security incidents at the airport last year, two of which involved U.S. military aircraft. On May 1, 2025, three people were arrested for allegedly driving a van through Shannon Airport's perimeter fence. Sixteen days later, three people allegedly breached the runway and sprayed a U.S. military aircraft with paint, prosecutors allege.

On Nov. 22, 2025, three people were arrested for allegedly breaching the airport security perimeter in a van and driving to a restricted area where a U.S. military plane was parked, the indictment said. A Somali American Uber driver was strangled and run over by a passenger, authorities sayPG&E lays off hundreds of CA workers, including 125 in Bay Area, utility confirms