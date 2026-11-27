San Francisco prosecutors charged a man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city's Western Addition neighborhood.

San Francisco prosecutors charged a 51-year-old man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood over the weekend.

San Francisco prosecutors charged a 51-year-old man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city's Western Addition neighborhood over the weekend. Sadat Mousa faces multiple felony charges after allegedly spray-painting swastikas and hate messages on a church and nearby property on Saturday, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

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Mousa is charged with two counts of felony vandalism with hate crime enhancements, two counts of felony vandalism of a place of worship with hate crime enhancements, felony placement of a swastika and one misdemeanor vandalism count. According to court documents, Mousa allegedly used gold spray paint and markers around 7:48 a.m. that day to vandalize the Central Seventh Day Adventist Church and nearby objects, including a mailbox, a utility box and a parking meter near the corner of California and Broderick streets.