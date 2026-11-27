Man charged after swastikas, hate messages found on San Francisco church
San Francisco prosecutors charged a man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city's Western Addition neighborhood.
San Francisco prosecutors charged a 51-year-old man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood over the weekend.
San Francisco prosecutors charged a 51-year-old man in connection with an antisemitic and homophobic vandalism case in the city's Western Addition neighborhood over the weekend. Sadat Mousa faces multiple felony charges after allegedly spray-painting swastikas and hate messages on a church and nearby property on Saturday, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Mousa is charged with two counts of felony vandalism with hate crime enhancements, two counts of felony vandalism of a place of worship with hate crime enhancements, felony placement of a swastika and one misdemeanor vandalism count. According to court documents, Mousa allegedly used gold spray paint and markers around 7:48 a.m. that day to vandalize the Central Seventh Day Adventist Church and nearby objects, including a mailbox, a utility box and a parking meter near the corner of California and Broderick streets.
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