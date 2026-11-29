A man faces a simple assault charge after police say he got into an altercation with the driver of the truck that struck and killed a 74-year-old woman in Mercersburg.

A man faces a simple assault charge after police say he got into an altercation with the driver of the truck that struck and killed a 74-year-old woman in Mercersburg.

The incident occurred Nov. 20 in Center Square, according to Mercersburg Police Department. Investigators said Rosalie "Ro" Henebery was walking in the crosswalk with her family when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No charges have been filed against the truck driver as of Sunday, police said.

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He was determined to not be under the influence at the time and stopped at the scene, according to police. Police said Lance Hopkins took "physical actions" against the driver. Video evidence of the incident "reinforced the validity" of the charges filed against Hopkins, according to police.