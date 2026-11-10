Man Behind Anti-Lauren Boebert Website Celebrates After CNN Calls Election

'I’ve waited over 4 years for this,' Toby Morton, a former South Park writer and satirist, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

A former South Park writer who created a parody website mocking Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has celebrated news of her projected election defeat. Toby Morton, a comedian and political satirist known for purchasing domain names associated with prominent politicians and turning them into parody websites, welcomed reports that Boebert had lost her bid for a fourth term in Congress.

"I’ve waited over 4 years for this," Morton wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Long ago, I built a website exposing you. Your office threatened to sue. You never sued.

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"The story made national headlines, and an NYU law professor shredded your legal argument. Your office then predicted my failure and your continued success. That aged beautifully.

" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Morton Newsweek has contacted Boebert's campaign team and congressional office via email, and Morton via his Instagram account, for comment outside of regular working hours. Morton's reaction comes as Boebert's Democratic opponent Eileen Laubacher called victory in the race for Colorado's 4th Congressional District on Monday. With 98 percent of votes counted, Laubacher leads with 48.8 percent of the vote to Boebert's 47.9 percent.

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CNN has projected Laubacher to win, while Boebert has said the result remains to be seen. She said in a post on X on Tuesday: "Let’s finish counting every vote and hearing every voice before declaring anything.

" This is a developing story and will be updated. Toby Morton, a comedian and political satirist known for purchasing domain names associated with prominent politicians and turning them into parody websites, welcomed reports that Boebert had lost her bid for a fourth term in Congress.

"I’ve waited over 4 years for this," Morton wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Long ago, I built a website exposing you. Your office threatened to sue. You never sued.

"The story made national headlines, and an NYU law professor shredded your legal argument. Your office then predicted my failure and your continued success. That aged beautifully.

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" has contacted Boebert's campaign team and congressional office via email, and Morton via his Instagram account, for comment outside of regular working hours. 's 4th Congressional District on Monday. With 98 percent of votes counted, Laubacher leads with 48.8 percent of the vote to Boebert's 47.9 percent. CNN has projected Laubacher to win, while Boebert has said the result remains to be seen.

She said in a post on X on Tuesday:"Let’s finish counting every vote and hearing every voice before declaring anything. "