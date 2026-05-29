Man banned from Six Flags parks for life after eating McNuggets on Cedar Point coaster

'Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.'

A social media influencer was banned for life from all Six Flags parks after filming himself eating Chicken McNuggets while riding Cedar Point's Millennium Force roller coaster.

Park officials cited safety concerns, including choking hazards and violations of ride policies prohibiting loose articles. SANDUSKY, Ohio - A man was banned from all Six Flags parks for life after he ate Chicken McNuggets while riding a roller coaster.a man was banned from all Six Flags parks after he posted a now-viral video of himself consuming Chicken McNuggets while riding Cedar Point's fan-favorite ride, Millennium Force.

Per the network's report, the man, a social media influencer, was challenged to eat a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal while on a roller coaster and filmed himself performing the challenge.

A report from WJW states that at one point, the man put the McNuggets into his pants to sneak them onto the ride and can be seen dipping a nugget in Sweet and Sour sauce during the video, which has been viewed millions of times.hat Six Flags took serious action because eating on a roller coaster like the Millennium Force, which tops 93 mph and features a drop of 310 feet, poses a choking hazard.and said it was the first challenge that got him "banned indefinitely," adding that he had been contacted by Six Flags and informed that the company was considering pressing charges against him.

He said that he told park officials that he was a "huge fan" of Cedar Point and had been visiting since he was a child.

“They just don’t want other people getting hurt on the ride. But me personally, it was a really fun challenge,” he told WJW.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior. Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food, which can become a choking hazard. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding.

Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life.

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Six Flags bans Cedar Point parkgoer for life after he ate chicken nuggets on roller coaster in viral videoSix Flags has banned a thrill-seeking influencer for sneaking an order of McDonald’s McNuggets down his pants and having the snack while riding a 300-foot roller coaster — and sharing the vid…

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