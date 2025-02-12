Man Attempts to Steal $1.5 Million in Jewelry from Downtown Brooklyn Macy's

Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal over $1 million in jewelry from a Macy's store in Downtown Brooklyn. The suspect entered the store while it was open, remained after closing, and attempted to flee with 753 pieces of jewelry. He dropped the stolen goods when confronted by a store employee.

Police are searching for a man who attempted to steal over $1 million worth of jewelry from a Macy's store in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday. The suspect reportedly entered the Fulton Street store while it was open and remained there after closing time at 9 p.m. Approximately an hour after closing, the man allegedly placed 753 pieces of jewelry, valued at around $1.5 million, into suitcases and tried to escape.

However, he dropped the stolen goods when confronted by a store employee as he was leaving, according to the NYPD. No injuries were sustained during the incident. Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspect, who was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black face mask, and black Nike hat while entering the store. This incident comes amidst a rise in burglaries within the NYPD’s 84th Precinct, which encompasses Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Vinegar Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn. From January 1st to February 9th, burglaries have increased by 35% compared to the same period last year, rising from 20 to 27 incidents. Brittany Kriegstein, a breaking news reporter for a local news outlet, covers crime and gun violence in New York City.





