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A Guadalupe County man was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant as part of a child exploitation investigation. MARION, Texas — A Guadalupe County man was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant as part of a child exploitation investigation.

In a Facebook post by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Kenneth Caplan was arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of possessing child pornography and taken to the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center. The sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit searched a home in the 200 block of Catarina Road in Marion. The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent investigators six CyberTips, the office said.

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