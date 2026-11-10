Man arrested on suspicion of grabbing student as he walked to Lewis Middle School

The eighth-grader told police a stranger grabbed him by the wrist as he was walking to school last Tuesday morning.

San Diego police last week arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an eighth-grade boy was reportedly accosted while walking to Lewis Middle School in Allied Gardens.

A stranger approached a student who was walking on East Twain Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday and grabbed the boy by the wrist, police said. He then attempted to pull the teen away while ordering him to follow. The student then “acted quickly, defended himself, and was able to get away and return home,” where he contacted police, school officials said.

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San Diego police, working with San Diego Unified School District Police Department, located the suspect in a parking garage off Fairmount Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, officials said.

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“We are relieved and grateful that the student is safe,” Principal Justin Phillips said in an email to parents. “We commend this student for his quick thinking and courageous response, and we are grateful to both law enforcement agencies for their swift response and support. ” Phillips urged parents to have ongoing conversations with their children about personal safety, staying alert and being aware of their surroundings as they walk to and from school.

He also suggested students walk with a friend and stick to busy, well-lit routes.