Dallas police arrested 29-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna on a murder charge in the fatal Nov. 15 shooting of Stephanie Gonzalez following a crash on C.F. Hawn Freeway.

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a Dallas woman who was found shot to death in her car on the C.F. Hawn Freeway. FOX 4's Shaun Rabb has more.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman after a crash on C.F. Hawn Freeway last week. Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in connection with the Nov. 15 death of 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez. Police have not yet released a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the crash and shooting as the investigation continues.

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A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting following a crash on a southeast Dallas freeway last week, police announced Sunday. Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna was taken into custody and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center on a murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez, according to Dallas police. A Dallas woman was shot to death inside her car on her birthday Sunday night, police say.

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The shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the 5500 block of eastbound C.F. Hawn Freeway. Police said a preliminary investigation found that Gonzalez was shot at the scene after being involved in a vehicle crash. Authorities have not yet released details on a possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash. The investigation remains ongoing.