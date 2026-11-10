Man Arrested Near White House With Firearms And Threats Against President Trump

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was arrested near the White House in Washington D.C. on November 5, 2026. Authorities found two 9mm pistols, a rifle, and ammunition in a stolen blue Ford F-150. The suspect allegedly told officers he heard voices telling him to kill President Donald Trump and admitted to entering the United States illegally in 2025.

A booking photo for Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who was arrested and accused of having weapons in a stolen vehicle near the White House in D.C. and threatening to kill President Donald Trump on Nov. 5, 2026.

while illegally possessing firearms and ammunition. He is also facing charges related to possessing a stolen vehicle and making threats to injure someone. A booking photo for Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who was arrested and accused of having weapons in a stolen vehicle near the White House in D.C. and threatening to kill President Donald Trump on Nov. 5, 2026.

Also read Donald Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Role

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 5, a Secret Service officer spotted a blue Ford F-150 parked with its engine off onMan claimed he 'heard voices' to 'kill President Trump' after arrest near White House A search of the truck turned up two 9mm pistols, a rifle assembled from an upper and lower receiver, and dozens of rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents. The truck had also been reported stolen, according tosaid last week Guanipa-Chrinos told officers he heard voices telling him to come to Washington and kill President Donald Trump.

“Because of the swift action of Secret Service officers, an illegal alien possessing firearms that included a sub-machine gun, an assault rifle, and a pistol, was stopped in a stolen pickup near the White House grounds," Pirro said. “Our nation’s capital is not the place to plan or act out crimes of violence. "Pirro said Guanipa-Chrinos admitted to entering the U.S. illegally in 2025.

Advertisement

He had also been detained by Border Patrol near El Paso in March 2024 after trying to cross from Mexico, according to Pirro. The resolution also reaffirms the board’s commitment to schools that are “safe, inclusive, affirming and supportive for all children. ”Washington will honor Seattle-born guitar legend Jimi Hendrix on its future entry in the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, Gov.

Bob Ferguson annoA Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has pleaded guilty and received a long sentence in the 2023 shootings at the Gorge Amphitheatre. James M. Kelly, a 29-year-oldA truck owner took matters into his own hands after spotting his stolen vehicle parked outside a business in South Hill. MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Nearly two years after a skull was found at a Mountlake Terrace home, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office still doesn’t kn