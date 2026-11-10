Man arrested in Globe for 2013 murder of Phoenix security guard, PD says

Phoenix Police arrested 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in Globe in connection with the November 2013 deadly shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare, an unarmed security guard.

Phoenix Police announced the arrest of 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in Globe, ending a 13-year cold case investigation into the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare. An arrest has been made in the November 2013 fatal shooting of 59-year-old security guard Jeffrey Bellemare in Phoenix.

Police took 43-year-old Joe Gerardo into custody in Globe on Nov. 3 and booked him into jail on a first-degree murder charge. On Friday, Nov. 29, 2013 at around 1:30 a.m., Bellemare was shot and killed while on the job, working as an unarmed, uniformed security guard at Graybriar Apartments near"In the months and years following this incident, Phoenix Police homicide detectives worked tirelessly in the pursuit of numerous leads related to this murder," Phoenix Police Sgt. John Buchanan said.

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Now, Phoenix Police investigators made a break in the case when they received new information.

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"Through further diligent investigation, Homicide Cold Case detectives identified the suspect in this incident as 43-year-old Joe Gerardo," Buchanan said. On Nov. 3, Gerardo was arrested in Globe. He was booked into a Maricopa County jail and is accused of first-degree murder. Phoenix Police have not said what the possible motive in this murder was, or what type of information led to Gerardo's arrest.

Information in this report was gathered from Sgt. John Buchanan, a sergeant with the Phoenix Police Department; and Silent Witness.