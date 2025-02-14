Man Arrested in Deadly Houston Convenience Store Shooting

A 30-year-old man, David Rocha, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Carlos Castillo at J's Mini Mart in Houston's Cloverleaf area.

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Houston 's Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Sheriff Gonzalez says 30-year-old David Rocha was arrested on Wednesday and has been booked into the Harris County Jail. Rocha has been wanted by Harris County deputies since January 31. He is suspected of shooting and killing 42-year-old Carlos Castillo on January 29 at J's Mini Mart on Corpus Christi Street.

Rocha has been charged with Murder and Felon in Possession of a Weapon, according to Sheriff Gonzalez. There is no information on where or how David Rocha was found. Deputies responded to a call in progress at J's Mini Mart on January 29. According to the sheriff, one customer had shot another during an altercation at the store. The victim, later identified as Castillo, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Castillo's family said they learned about Rocha because he was allegedly posting about the crime on social media. Castillo leaves behind seven children. His family described him as a loving and selfless man. His family is now raising funds for his funeral expenses.





