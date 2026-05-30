Man arrested in connection with multiple shootings along 405 Freeway

A man believed to be responsible for multiple freeway shootings along the 405 Freeway in South Los Angeles was arrested Friday, according to the CHP.

According to the CHP, the investigation began May 26 when a victim reported a shooting that occurred on May 23 on the 405 Freeway near Wilmington Avenue, which resulted in damage to the victim's vehicleA man believed to be responsible for multiple freeway shootings along the 405 Freeway in South Los Angeles was arrested Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Martin Moreno-Pacheco was taken into custody at approximately 3:40 a.m. following an investigation into a series of car-to-car shootings reported over the past week. According to the CHP, the investigation began May 26 when a victim reported a shooting that occurred on May 23 on the 405 Freeway near Wilmington Avenue, which resulted in damage to the victim's vehicle. The suspect vehicle was described as a black pickup truck.

On May 28, authorities received reports of another car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway south of Vermont Avenue. The victim's vehicle was also damaged in that incident, and the suspect vehicle matched the description provided in the earlier shooting. During the investigation, CHP detectives determined that both shooting incidents were connected to a shooting that occurred May 22. Investigators concluded all three shootings were allegedly committed by the same individual.

Moreno-Pacheco was later identified as the suspect and was located while driving the vehicle of interest. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a loaded BB gun inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle, according to CHP. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or believes they may have been a victim in a related incident to call the CHP South Los Angeles Area office at 551-4000.





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