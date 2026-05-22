Man arrested in Alabama for leaving child in hot vehicle for extended period; mother arrested in Arizona for freezing son to death

Two individuals have been arrested in connection to tragic deaths of their young children due to negligence and abuse. The Alabama man, who left his 1-year-old son in a car seat in a vehicle for a significant amount of time, was arrested after his son was found dead in such conditions.
A man in Alabama has been arrested in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son, who was found dead in a car seat after he was left in the vehicle for a significant amount of time as the father went to get alcohol.
When authorities responded to reports from family members, they found the child still strapped in a car seat at a residence in Brookwood. Temperatures were as high as the mid-90s at the time. The mother of a 17-month-old son was arrested in Arizona after he was found dead inside of a hotel room freezer. The father admitted to drinking alcohol at different times throughout the day and left his child unattended
Man Arrested In Alabama Death Of Son In Hot Vehicle Mother Arrested In Arizona Freezing Son To Death Investigation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Arizona executes inmate convicted of killing another man set on fire in a 2002 attackAn Arizona prisoner convicted of killing another man by throwing gasoline at him and lighting a match has been put to the death.
Read more »
Arizona man charged with setting fire to Surprise ICE building, authorities sayGabriel Mendoza-Acoltzi, 19, of Avondale, is accused of federal charges after allegedly using a propane tank and a torch to set fire to an ICE property in Surprise on Feb. 21.
Read more »
Arizona executes inmate who set a man on fire in deadly 2002 attackLeroy Dean McGill, 63, was convicted of murder in the death of Charles Perez, who was attacked with his girlfriend in a north Phoenix apartment.
Read more »
Arizona man arrested for sexual exploitation of Indiana teen: MCSOStefon Santos, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody after the sheriff's office says it received a tip that he was in contact with a teenager in Indiana, and that he had flown to the state at least twice to have sex with the victim.
Read more »