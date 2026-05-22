Man arrested in Alabama for leaving child in hot vehicle for extended period; mother arrested in Arizona for freezing son to death

Two individuals have been arrested in connection to tragic deaths of their young children due to negligence and abuse. The Alabama man, who left his 1-year-old son in a car seat in a vehicle for a significant amount of time, was arrested after his son was found dead in such conditions.

A man in Alabama has been arrested in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son, who was found dead in a car seat after he was left in the vehicle for a significant amount of time as the father went to get alcohol.

When authorities responded to reports from family members, they found the child still strapped in a car seat at a residence in Brookwood. Temperatures were as high as the mid-90s at the time. The mother of a 17-month-old son was arrested in Arizona after he was found dead inside of a hotel room freezer. The father admitted to drinking alcohol at different times throughout the day and left his child unattended





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Man Arrested In Alabama Death Of Son In Hot Vehicle Mother Arrested In Arizona Freezing Son To Death Investigation

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