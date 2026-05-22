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Man arrested in Alabama for leaving child in hot vehicle for extended period; mother arrested in Arizona for freezing son to death

News - Crime - Child Abuse News

Man arrested in Alabama for leaving child in hot vehicle for extended period; mother arrested in Arizona for freezing son to death
Man Arrested In AlabamaDeath Of Son In Hot VehicleMother Arrested In Arizona
📆5/22/2026 7:19 PM
📰usweekly
21 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 55%

Two individuals have been arrested in connection to tragic deaths of their young children due to negligence and abuse. The Alabama man, who left his 1-year-old son in a car seat in a vehicle for a significant amount of time, was arrested after his son was found dead in such conditions.

A man in Alabama has been arrested in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son, who was found dead in a car seat after he was left in the vehicle for a significant amount of time as the father went to get alcohol.

When authorities responded to reports from family members, they found the child still strapped in a car seat at a residence in Brookwood. Temperatures were as high as the mid-90s at the time. The mother of a 17-month-old son was arrested in Arizona after he was found dead inside of a hotel room freezer. The father admitted to drinking alcohol at different times throughout the day and left his child unattended

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Man Arrested In Alabama Death Of Son In Hot Vehicle Mother Arrested In Arizona Freezing Son To Death Investigation

 

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