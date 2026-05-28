Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats Against Turning Point USA Event

Jacob Wenske was arrested and charged with felonies for threatening to bomb a Turning Point USA women's summit. The social media post targeted Erika Kirk and other speakers, prompting a strong response from the organization and law enforcement.

Jacob Wenske, 26, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, according to San Antonio police.

The arrest follows a social media post in which Wenske alleged he knows exactly where to bomb at the venue for the group's three-day event. The post also included threatening language directed at Erika Kirk, the widow of a Turning Point USA figure, and other speakers. The message read: Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth.

Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event. Turning Point USA (TPUSA) responded with a statement emphasizing that they take all threats seriously and work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats.

The organization added that the safety of attendees, speakers, and staff is always the top priority, and all TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures enforced by both private security and local police. The Women's Leadership Summit, organized by TPUSA, is scheduled to take place in downtown San Antonio from June 5 to 7, with about 2,500 women expected to attend. Host Isabel Brown, one of the scheduled speakers, spoke out against rising political violence following the news.

TPUSA vowed not to be silenced by the latest threat against Kirk. As of now, it appears the event will proceed as planned, with an appearance from the chief executive. This incident comes amid heightened security concerns for public figures associated with conservative groups, following previous threats that led to cancellations, such as a planned appearance by a TPUSA leader at the University of Georgia due to serious threats.

The rhetoric in the post referenced a battle between the wicked and the righteous, concluding with a declaration that God's justice is certain. The case underscores the ongoing tension around political discourse and the safety of events hosted by partisan organizations





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Terroristic Threat Turning Point USA Erika Kirk Women's Leadership Summit San Antonio

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