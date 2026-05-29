Christian Castro, 52, was arrested for shooting Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg through a wall. Surveillance footage contradicted his self-defense claim. He faces assault and falSe reporting charges.

Christian Castro , a 52-year-old man, was arrested on Friday by law enforcement agents after being accused of shooting Venezuelan national Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg on January 14.

The incident occurred when Castro fired a gun through the wall of a residence that he knew was inhabited. Initially, Castro claimed he acted in self-defense after being attacked with a broom and shovel, though surveillance footage did not support his claim. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced the arrest, noting that Castros arrest warrant was issued on May 18 and included four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty emphasized the significance of the arrest, stating, 'Today's arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro. The BCAs investigative work was instrumental in this process and we're grateful for thier collaboration as we pursue accountability for this incident on behalf of Mr. Sosa-Celis, his family, and our community.

' Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also weighed in, highlighting that Castro is presumed innocent until proven guilty but expressing satisfaction with the arrest. Ellison said, 'In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law. that means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government.

I'm pleased to hear Christian Castro has been taken into custody and will stand trial for the crimes he allegedly committed in Minnesota. justice demands no less. christian Castro's alleged shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis appears unwarranted, as evidenced by the lies Castro told his ICE supervisors to justify his unlawful actions.

' The shooting of Sosa-Celis occurred during a period of heightened tension surrounding immigration enforcement. It was sandwiched between two other fatal shootings-those of Renee Good and Alex Pretti-and was largely overshadowed by those incidents. the case drew attention as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration in Minneapolis and St. Paul,which had been ordered by authorities. That crackdown led to a surge in ICE presence and triggered significant confrontation with local activists, earning nationwide attention for weeks.

While ICE arrests have continued, the agency has since become less publicity-focused following public outcry. Castro's arrest represents a critical step in holding individuals accountable for violent acts,regardless of their affiliation with federal agencies. This case underscores the ongoing debates about immigration enforcement, self-defense claims, and accountAbility within law enforcement. The investigation was conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which played a key role in gathering evidence, including the surveillance footage that contradicted Castro's initial statements.

As the legal proceedings move forward,the community awaits further developments in a case that highlights the complexities of justice and the employ of force





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Christian Castro Julio Sosa-Celis Shooting Self-Defense ICE

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