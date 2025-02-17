Man Arrested for Shooting at Vehicle After Claiming to See 'Two Palestinians'

A Miami Beach man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle because he believed it contained Palestinians.

A 27-year-old man named Mordechai Brafman is facing serious charges after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in Miami Beach this weekend. According to arrest documents, Brafman is accused of shooting at the vehicle after claiming to have seen 'two Palestinians ' inside. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Surveillance video captured Brafman's truck making a U-turn at 48th Street, where the victims' vehicle was stopped.

Brafman then drove by and stopped directly in front of the victims, exiting his vehicle and firing 17 shots at their car. Both victims were struck by bullets; one in the left shoulder and the other with a graze wound to the left forearm. Both victims stated that they did not know Brafman and there was no interaction prior to the shooting, which the arrest documents describe as unprovoked. The victims' accounts were consistent with the surveillance footage. Brafman then drove to an area near 4887 Pine Tree Dr., where officers took him into custody. While Brafman's attorney requested he not be interviewed about the incident, the arrest documents state that while in custody, Brafman spontaneously said, 'he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both.





