Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded Handgun at Vehicles Outside St. Charles Bar

A 23-year-old man was apprehended early Saturday morning after allegedly brandishing a loaded handgun at passing cars while inside a bar in St. Charles , Illinois . According to police reports, the incident occurred at 12:22 a.m. at a bar located in the 0-99 block of North Third Street. St. Charles police officers who were conducting routine bar checks in the area responded swiftly to the call and apprehended the suspect as he was exiting the establishment. The man, identified as Dalton T.

Geni, was found to be carrying a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband. Police officials stated that Geni's arrest took place just two minutes after the initial report was received.The incident was triggered when a bar employee contacted 911 after witnessing Geni remove the gun from his waistband, activate a weapon-mounted flashlight, and point it towards passing vehicles. Geni then rose from his table, still holding the firearm, and proceeded behind the bar where the employee remained on the phone with the authorities. Geni subsequently left the bar before being taken into custody. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during this alarming incident.Despite possessing a valid Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card and a Concealed Carry License (CCL), Geni's actions violated Illinois law. It is illegal to carry a firearm in establishments licensed to sell alcohol, and it is also prohibited to carry or possess a firearm while engaged in, or attempting to engage in, a misdemeanor involving the use or threat of violence against another person or their property. Geni was transported to the St. Charles Police Department and charged accordingly. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on March 20th to face the charges against him





