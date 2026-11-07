Man arrested for parents' deaths dies in Harris County custody

A man who was arrested in 2021 for his parents' deaths has died while in Harris County custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Costello was in custody for allegedly killing his parents in 2021. The couple were found stabbed in Houston's Northside. Costello was found in a crashed car near the home.

A man who was arrested in 2021 for his parents' deaths has died while in Harris County custody, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say 40-year-old Nickie Costello was pronounced deceased Thursday afternoon at the St Joseph Medical Center. Records show that he was scheduled to appear in court in early December. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Costella suffered a medical emergency on Thursday.

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Paramedics took him to St Joseph, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after 3:30 p.m. Costello's death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and it's being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division will investigate "whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed.

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"Investigators say Nickie Costello, 35, after stabbing his parents to death he was arrested a short distance later after crashing his car. He was also suffering a stab wound when officers found him. Costello's parents were found stabbed to death in October 2021. It happened in Houston's Northside at the home where the couple lived and where the mother, Juanita, conducted her psychic business.

Nickie Costello was reportedly found in a crashed car a short distance from the home. He was also suffering from a stab wound.