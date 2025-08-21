Man Arrested for Murder After Fatal Domestic Shooting in Indianapolis

Quiana McBride was fatally shot by her husband at their Indianapolis apartment. The incident appeared to be a medical emergency but escalated into a homicide investigation. Two children were present during the shooting.

A fatal domestic shooting in Indianapolis has resulted in the arrest of a man for the murder of his wife, Quiana McBride. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their apartment in the 3000 block of E. 10th Street, initially appearing as a medical emergency call. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a man requesting medical assistance for an asthma attack but refusing to answer questions.

Upon arrival, they heard a gunshot and shortly afterward, the suspect emerged from the building, shirtless, approaching a gray Chevrolet Malibu registered to McBride. He claimed to officers that his wife had attempted to shoot him throughout the night, pointing to a gun in his back pocket. He was immediately handcuffed and the weapon retrieved.Inside the apartment, officers discovered McBride behind the front door, deceased from head trauma. Two children, McBride's daughter and son, were present during the shooting. The son reported to detectives that she heard her stepfather say, 'That's what you get,' after the gunshot. She stated to police that she believed the shooting was intentional based on that comment and had been hiding on her bedroom floor because she 'didn't feel safe' during the couple's argument. A neighbor reported witnessing the couple arguing outside before the shooting. This witness observed McBride holding what appeared to be a black handgun and heard the suspect say, 'Keisha, love you, why you gotta do this to me and why do you gotta pull a gun on me' before they entered the apartment.Court documents reveal that while being transported to the hospital, the suspect made numerous unsolicited statements claiming he did not intentionally shoot his wife and that she had been 'trying to kill me all night.' He also alleged his wife had drugs on her, which was later confirmed when the coroner found small baggies of a rock-like substance consistent with methamphetamine in McBride's clothing. A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was found in McBride's possession, and a loaded Ruger .380 handgun was discovered hidden between the mattress and box spring on the opposite side of the bed where McBride was found. The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Hospital due to complaints of chest pains, diabetes, and admitted use of methamphetamine and alcohol. A search warrant was obtained for blood toxicology testing. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for formal arraignment





