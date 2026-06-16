Man arrested for indecent exposure at Moorpark High School

Ventura County deputies said the man is also accused of trying to contact several minors.

After a month-long investigation, Ventura County deputies arrested a 40-year-old man accused of indecent exposure at Moorpark High School. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Michael Jude Dee Jr. allegedly exposed himself to a person in the school's parking lot on May 12.

Investigators said he fled the area before deputies arrived, but the victim and witnesses provided a description and the license plate of his car. Detectives determined that Dee Jr. lived in Lancaster and, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, arrested him. He bailed out of custody. Later in their investigation, detectives said they learned that Dee Jr. had allegedly tried to make contact with several minors.

In some cases, he did contact the minors, according to investigators. Detectives believe there may be more victims that Dee contacted. They urged anyone with information on the case or who had contact with Dee to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Missing swimmer's body found in Lake Lanier, authorities report





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