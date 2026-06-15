Man arrested for fatal shooting, leaving one teen dead, APD says

One man was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Anchorage that killed one teenager and left another injured.

Remmel Nance, 25, was arrested Saturday and is being charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault, according to court documents. Court documents state Anchorage Police received the initial call reporting the shooting at 5:08 a.m. from Nance, stating he shot someone who was breaking into his vehicle at his apartment on N. Hoyt Street .

Three minutes later, they received a call from one of the people shot, screaming, saying they were shot and didn’t know where they were. APD officers arrived on scene shortly after and found the two victims on N. Hoyt Street. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. The apartment owner provided APD with security camera footage showing two people checking the doors of multiple cars in the parking lot of Nance’s apartment.

The two people eventually broke out the rear window of Nance’s car and entered. The video then allegedly shows the two leaving the car and walking away from the building. Nance is seen leaving the building, following the two, and then returning at around 4:47 a.m. At 5 a.m., he’s seen to fire multiple gunshots to the north from the southeast corner of the building. Nance told detectives he saw both people running away prior to the shooting.

Another video from a mounted camera allegedly shows the two running north. Alaska’s News Source attempted to reach Nance’s attorney for comment. As of publication, there has not been a response. Soldotna man arrested after ramming cars and assaulting witnesses, troopers sayBody found in search for Oregon man who got lost near Ketchikan





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