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The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Yadira Labrada Rodriguez was last seen around 7 p.m. wearing a black dress. She was expected to meet friends for dinner but never arrived, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested for evidence tampering in connection to the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman last week. Alexander Gamboa-Boffil, 51, has been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case of Yadira Labrada Rodriguez, Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters on Saturday.after she failed to show up for a dinner with friends, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

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According to Sheriff Salazar, Gamboa-Boffil, who was in romantic relationship with Rodriguez, told deputies he was in Arizona working as a long haul trucker when she went missing. Surveillance video obtained from neighbors showed Gamboa-Boffil two days prior loading several boxes into a vehicle. Rodriguez was not seen leaving the house either, Salazar said. Deputies searched Rodriguez's East Bexar County home in the 6900 block of Shelbyville Court.