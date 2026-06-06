Man Arrested for Crashing Into Ex‑Partner's Car in Violation of Protective Order

Carlos Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody after allegedly driving his vehicle into his former partner's car on April 26 in San Antonio, violating a protective order and causing injuries to the driver and a passenger. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into his former partner's vehicle while violating an active protective order . According to an arrest affidavit, Carlos Rodriguez Jr. is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident that occurred on April 26 on Marbach Road.

The affidavit says Rodriguez followed a woman with whom he previously had a dating relationship and attempted to get her attention, yelling for her to "talk to him.

" After the woman drove into the parking lot Near Marbach Oaks and Marbach Road, Rodriguez allegedly followed her, got out of his vehicle, and demanded she exit hers. Rodriguez then returned to his vehicle and struck the woman's vehicle. The woman reported pain in her neck, back, stomach, and chest.

A female passenger who was in the vehicle at the time was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that included a bump on the head and bruising to her hand and knee. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson brings joy to young patients at Methodist Children's Hospital SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Johnson helped pediatric patSan Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. A heartbroken dog owner is searching for the owner of the pet responsible for attacking and killing her dog. The deadly attack was caught on her ring camera. The





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Protective Order Aggravated Assault Vehicle Crash San Antonio Domestic Violence

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