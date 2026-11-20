Less than 24 hours after bonding out of jail, a 21-year-old man was arrested again after the Precinct 1 Constable's Office said he led deputies on a 120 mile per hour chase.

Less than 24 hours after bonding out of jail, a 21-year-old man was arrested again after the Precinct 1 Constable's Office said he led deputies on a 120-mile-per-hour chase.

Dash camera footage shows Luis Zapata's Corvette speeding down the West and South Loops Tuesday night before deputies ended the chase with a PIT maneuver on the South Loop near Wayside. At one point while driving along the West Loop, he can be seen throwing an object out of the vehicle, which deputies later identified as a bag of marijuana.

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The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Zapata led them on another pursuit Nov. 8 and the Precinct 1 Constable's Office said he was driving the same Corvette involved in Tuesday's chase. Zapata was charged with evading during the Nov. 8 pursuit and had just bonded out of jail Tuesday when the constable's office said he ran from their deputies.

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That same day, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office charged him with terroristic threat for a TikTok message he allegedly sent a friend. According to court documents, Zapata wrote: "Ima take your life, enjoy the last moments because you're not going to see me coming, masked up with gloves, be ready for my army, I'm coming soon.

"31 minutes ago He was given four years' deferred adjudication, which means he can be sent to prison to serve the full four-year sentence if he violates his probation conditions. During the Nov. 8 pursuit, deputies say they found a gun in his car - a violation of Zapata's probation.1 arrest after chase that started near Houston Zoo ends in crash: HPD