Man Arrested at Sacramento Airport with Homemade Explosive and Weapons

A 49-year-old man was arrested at Sacramento International Airport after TSA agents found a homemade explosive, knives, zip ties, and taped cellphones in his backpack. He faces charges of unlawfully possessing explosive material in an airport.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at Sacramento International Airport on Saturday night after Transportation Security Administration agents discovered a homemade explosive device, weapons, and other suspicious items in his backpack.

The man, identified as Kimani Osayande Jones, was attempting to board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was stopped. Witnesses described him as suspicious-looking, wearing a scarf over his face and blue latex gloves. Inside his backpack, agents found a knife, other bladed weapons, zip ties, a butane torch lighter, and a homemade explosive device. They also discovered five cellphones, each with painter's tape covering the front camera.

One phone featured a 15-minute timer set to start, while another displayed a text from an unknown number that read 'we will be awaiting your call.

' Jones claimed he was unaware of the items and was willing to discard them. After invoking his Miranda rights, he refused to speak with law enforcement and was taken into custody





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Airport Security Homemade Explosive Arrest Sacramento TSA

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