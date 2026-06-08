Man arrested after toddler was struck and killed by car in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police say a man is in custody following a weekend crash that left a toddler dead.

from MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyfrom MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab Plateau Phoenix Police say 35-year-old Carlos Rojas Mora has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash.

The crash, per a statement released on June 8, happened on the night of June 7. Officers responded at around 8:49 p.m. to the area of "When officers arrived, they located a male toddler who had been struck by a vehicle in critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and rushed the toddler to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

"Preliminary information indicates the toddler was not under direct supervision and wandered out into the driveway when he was struck by the vehicle," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Carlos Rojas Mora, stopped the vehicle, but got into another vehicle and left the area. "Mora, according to officials, has been "booked into jail on felony charges stemming from this investigation. "





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