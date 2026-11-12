Man Arrested After Seven Women Sexually Assaulted at Huddersfield University

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 29-year-old man after a 30-minute sexual assault spree targeted seven women on the Huddersfield University campus.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following a disturbing series of sexual assault s that targeted seven women on the Huddersfield University campus. The incident occurred during a concentrated 30-minute window on Tuesday, prompting immediate police intervention and a comprehensive investigation into the offender's actions.

The Incident Timeline and Mechanism

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the suspect approached and sexually assaulted multiple victims between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Tuesday. The attacks unfolded rapidly, with the offender targeting individual women across the university grounds during this half-hour period. All seven victims managed to escape from the suspect after he grabbed them, allowing the immediate threat to be neutralized before further harm occurred.

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Campus Security and Emergency Response

Campus security personnel raised the alarm and dialed 999 after receiving multiple reports of a man sexually assaulting women in the area. The rapid response from security staff was critical in alerting authorities to the ongoing situation. Officers were subsequently called to the scene to secure the area and begin their preliminary inquiries into the series of incidents.

Suspect Custody and Arrest Details

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault. He currently remains in police custody as the investigation continues. The arrest was made in close proximity to the location of the attacks, demonstrating the efficiency of the local law enforcement response to the campus incident.

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Official Statements and Victim Support

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley stated that West Yorkshire Police fully recognize the distress and concern this incident has caused to the community. She confirmed that a comprehensive investigation remains ongoing into these offenses. The force continues to work closely with university partners to provide reassurance to students and staff while remaining fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study, and work in Huddersfield.

Impact on University Community

The force has remained in close contact with Huddersfield University, which is actively supporting those affected by the incident. The coordinated effort between police and university officials aims to maintain safety and trust within the academic community. This collaborative approach underscores the seriousness with which both institutions are treating the safety of students and staff.