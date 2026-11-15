Man arrested after robbing and shooting at 17-year-old on South Side

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms exists Sunday morning into early afternoon for locations near and east of the I-35 corridor. A man was arrested Friday night after robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old on the city's South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested Friday night after robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old on the city's South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said a 17-year-old was robbed and shot at before the suspect fled.

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West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested. VideoMother says P.E. coach dragged 7-year-old son down school hallway, pinned him to wallA 5-year-old girl reportedly shot and killed her little sister after their father left his loaded gun on the kitchen counter before he went to bed.