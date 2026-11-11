Man arrested after robbery attempt in Cleveland, police say

One man was arrested after a robbery attempt in Cleveland Tuesday night, according to police.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One man was arrested after a robbery attempt in Cleveland Tuesday night, according to police. Cleveland police said that officers responded to MLK Drive around 7:51 p.m. for a report of a car crash.

While on their way, officers were informed that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds, police reported. When they arrived at the scene, the driver told police that he was the victim of a robbery attempt and shots were fired during the incident. Police received assistance from the Cleveland Division of Police Real Time Crime Center and officers were able to determine the robbery attempt happened in the area of East 117th Street and Buckeye Road.

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Officers also learned that a man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip, police reported. According to police, through further investigation and the use of Real Time Crime Center camera footage, officers identified him as the suspect in the robbery attempt. After receiving treatment, the suspect was released from the hospital and arrested and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail, with charges pending.

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The victim of the robbery attempt also was at the hospital for treatment, and police reported that the man was listed in stable condition. Fourth District detectives will continue handling the investigation into the incident.