A Coldspring man says he was surprised when his AI-generated videos of San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston landed him behind bars.

A Coldspring man says he was surprised when his AI-generated videos of San Jacinto County Sheriff Sam Houston landed him behind bars. According to authorities, Dakota Davis is charged with online impersonation and four counts of harassment for the videos, which depict Houston kissing a man and using a racial slur, among other things.

"I think I was just exercising my First Amendment right as an American," Davis told Eyewitness News days after turning himself in. Davis said he made the videos and posted them under a fake name last month to embarrass the sheriff after the sheriff's office posted about Davis' drug arrest. One of the videos begins with the AI-generated sheriff saying, "Stop ruining people's lives by posting mugshots until they are convicted.

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" "I voted for Sam Houston last time. I thought he was a good guy, but then he just screwed me like this. That's just messed up," Davis said. Houston said the videos are a crime because they use his likeness and depict him doing and saying things he didn't do or say.

He said it's the first time his office has brought an online impersonation charge since he became sheriff in 2025.

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"When little children are looking at Facebook or whatever and they're seeing these words coming out of someone's mouth that they looked up to, their parents loved and appreciated, probably voted for, saying things that we didn't say, to me, from my understanding of the law, there's a law against that: impersonating," Houston told Eyewitness News. "This is the United States of America," Berg said. "You have a right to ridicule, satirize public officials, public figures.

The Constitution protects this type of speech.

""It does," he replied. "It makes a lot of difference whenever they're just talking about me personally. But whenever they use my body and my image and saying things out of my mouth and not only just me but my own wife.

" Asked how he'd feel about the same videos being made of him, Davis conceded he'd be mad but insisted he still had a legal right to make videos of the sheriff. "He's a public official, and under our Constitution you're allowed to mock public officials," Davis said. "Even if he's convicted by a jury, higher courts will throw it out," said Berg. "There's no way a case like this stands.

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